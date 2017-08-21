Hit-and-run investigated in suburban Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hit-and-run investigated in suburban Lake Worth

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a hit-and-run overnight in suburban Lake Worth.

At 11:40 p.m. Sunday, there were multiple deputies at a Winn-Dixie parking lot located at the intersection of Hypoluxo and Jog roads.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

No other details were immediately available.

 
