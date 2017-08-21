Graffiti removed from WPB Confederate monument

Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.

Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer has called for the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue, as well as a ban on open and concealed carry during public events.

Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.

Soothing the nation? Trump struggles like no other president

Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.

No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.

Graffiti that was sprayed this weekend on a Confederate monument located in Woodlawn Cemetery in West Palm Beach was cleaned up Monday morning.

“That’s disrespectful to the soldiers. That’s disrespectful to the daughters and the families of the soldiers," said Durhan Williams, of Royal Palm Beach. "I understand where they’re coming from, but there are so many other different ways.”

The spray paint says, “Antifa **** Nazi & KKK.”

Antifa is a left-wing movement. The word is an abbreviation of "anti-fascist."

“To assume that a statue is a comment on racism or politics is just wrong thinking," said Steven Small, a Palm Beach resident.

There is also visible damage to the side of the monument. Pieces of stone are on the ground next to it.

“Whoever did that, I apologize for them," said Markiec Ridley, a Royal Palm Beach resident.

The city of West Palm Beach owns Woodlawn Cemetery, however, the monument is privately owned by the Daughters of the Confederacy.

The monument has a Confederate flag on it, which now has red spray-painted arrows pointing at it, and says it was erected in 1941.

“It’s really time to stop politicizing the Civil War," Small said. "It’s part of American history.”

"The history, we forgive that and we move on," Ridley said.

"The statues should go in the museums for sure," said Michele Zentil, of Palm Beach. "I don’t think people should go around with Confederate flags because I equate that almost to neo-nazism.”

Mayor Jeri Muoio said she contacted the city’s parks and recreation department, who cleaned it up Monday.

Muoio said she knows many people are feeling heightened emotions right now about all of this.

Police are investigating who is responsible for defacing the monument. In the meantime, the city’s parks and recreation department removed the profane language that included the words Nazi, KKK and Antifa.

Muoio said the city took down its Confederate symbols several years ago and the city has been in contact with the Daughters of the Confederacy concerning the future of the monument in Woodlawn Cemetery.

“For what it stands for and everything that it is for, the hatred, I’m completely against it, but just for the memory, I’d say it’s OK," Williams said.