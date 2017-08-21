LIVE: Sheriff on Martin Co. dog attack - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

LIVE: Sheriff on Martin Co. dog attack

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said some of its deputies were forced to kill a dog that attacked a woman.

The sheriff's office said it happened on Matousek Street.

The victim was seriously injured, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff Snyder is expected to issue an update at 10:30 a.m.

