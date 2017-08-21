Martin Co. deputies kill dog that attacked woman

Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.

Soothing the nation? Trump struggles like no other president

Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.

No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.

Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.

Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S. (Source: Pixabay)

If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.

Eclipse weather forecast: Best in West, least in East

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies was forced to kill a 105-pound American bulldog that attacked a woman Monday morning.

The sheriff's office said it happened after 5 a.m. on SE Matousek Street when the animal attacked the mother of the dog's owner.

She was walking the dog at the time and it went after a rabbit then turned on her, the sheriff's office said.

The victim was seriously injured but managed to crawl to a screen enclosure, the sheriff's office said.

"The victim was screaming for help and even at one point urged the deputies to shoot the dog," Sheriff Snyder said.

The bulldog prevented the deputies from getting close to the victim and was acting aggressively so one of the deputies pulled out a 12-gauge shotgun and killed the dog, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim has multiple puncture wounds to the head and body and suffered a compound fracture to her arm and is hospitalized but the injuries are not life threatening, according to Snyder.

The sheriff said there was one previous report of the dog jumping into someone's golf cart, but no reports of the dog being aggressive