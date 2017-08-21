So. Fla. Science Center holding eclipse party

Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.

Soothing the nation? Trump struggles like no other president

Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.

No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.

Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.

Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S. (Source: Pixabay)

If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.

Eclipse weather forecast: Best in West, least in East

Monday is the day many people have been looking forward to for days and in some cases years. The day of the much talked about total solar eclipse has finally arrived!

While South Florida is not in the path of totality, it will still be a sight to see in our area.

The South Florida Science Center is hosting an eclipse viewing party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate the big event.

The center says their phones have been ringing off the hook with people asking questions about the eclipse and about their availability of eclipse glasses.

People starting lining up at 5 a.m. Monday to get inside the science center and snag a pair of glasses.

Because of the high demand, the science center says they will be limiting the glasses to one pair per family or group of four people.

The center gave away 300 pairs of glasses and said the eclipse will last long enough that people can share. An anonymous donor also gave away 1,000 additional glasses.

The center will have hands-on activities and fun for the whole family during the event, which will include showing the eclipse on a projector.

“We’re so grateful that a science enthusiast dropped off the glasses so that more people can enjoy this historic event,” said Kate Arrizza, Chief Operating Officer of the Science Center.

At 11 a.m., officials said they were close to capacity for the event.

WPTV.com will be streaming the eclipse Monday afternoon.