Drug arrests, cars seized in Indian River Co.

Drug arrests, cars seized in Indian River Co.

Three people under arrest following a four-month investigation into drug trafficking in Indian River County, according to the sheriff's office.

On August 16 detectives coordinated a traffic stop and pulled over Edward Marshall Jr., 43  of Vero Beach, and 23-year-old Chandal Sullivan of Fellsmere, the sheriff's office said.

They said they found a heroin/fentanyl mix and charged both with trafficking in a controlled substance. 

The sheriff's office said Marshall had been arrested in July for possession of heroin, cocaine, and Xanax.

Then, on August 18, investigators served a search warrant in the 6300 block of 84th Place and said they found nearly four kilograms of cocaine, more than $46,000 in drug money, 359 grams of marijuana, and 13 marijuana plants.

Detectives arrested Romance Jones, 69, of Wabasso and charged him with trafficking in cocaine, manufacture of marijuana, and five counts of sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church. They also seized three vehicles.

"Romance Jones was arrested for possessing 3.5 kilograms in 2000 and spent time in federal prison, being released from probation less than two years ago. The seizure of nearly four kilograms of cocaine from him on Friday shows that he is a career drug dealer bent on trafficking illegal substances in our county. We will not tolerate this activity and we will do everything we can to prevent overdoses and save lives," Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar said in a news release.

The sheriff's office noted that there were two separate drug overdose calls on Friday alone in which Narcan was needed to save lives.

 

