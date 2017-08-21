JetBlue flight bound for PBIA diverted to N.C. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

JetBlue flight bound for PBIA diverted to N.C.

A JetBlue flight that departed from New York's LaGuardia Airport bound for Palm Beach International Airport was diverted Monday to North Carolina. 

JetBlue corporation communication said in a news releases that Flight 461 had to be diverted to Raleigh-Durham out of an abundance of caution after the crew reported a possible mechanical issue.

The plane landed safely in North Carolina.

JetBlue said customers will continue on to PBIA on a different aircraft Monday.

