Suspect sought in attempted Jupiter bank robbery

Suspect sought in attempted Jupiter bank robbery

Jupiter police have released surveillance photos of a man they said tried to rob a Wells Fargo bank Monday afternoon.

Police said the suspect, who had gray hair and a gray beard, implied he had a weapon when he tried to stick-up the bank at 6735 West Indiantown Road just before 1 p.m.

Police said the man left without any cash.

He's described as being between 50 and 60-years-old and approximately 5’5” – 5’7” tall. He was wearing a white T-shirt, khaki cargo-style shorts, dark boots, glasses hanging from his collar and a blue/green-colored baseball hat.

If you have any information please call Detective Mattino with the Jupiter Police Department at (561) 746-6201 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at (800) 458-TIPS (8477).  

 

