Suspect sought in attempted Jupiter bank robbery

Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.

Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.

Soothing the nation? Trump struggles like no other president

Soothing the nation? Trump struggles like no other president

Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.

Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.

No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.

No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.

Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.

Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.

Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S. (Source: Pixabay)

Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S. (Source: Pixabay)

If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.

If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.

Eclipse weather forecast: Best in West, least in East

Eclipse weather forecast: Best in West, least in East

Jupiter police have released surveillance photos of a man they said tried to rob a Wells Fargo bank Monday afternoon.

Police said the suspect, who had gray hair and a gray beard, implied he had a weapon when he tried to stick-up the bank at 6735 West Indiantown Road just before 1 p.m.

Police said the man left without any cash.

He's described as being between 50 and 60-years-old and approximately 5’5” – 5’7” tall. He was wearing a white T-shirt, khaki cargo-style shorts, dark boots, glasses hanging from his collar and a blue/green-colored baseball hat.



If you have any information please call Detective Mattino with the Jupiter Police Department at (561) 746-6201 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at (800) 458-TIPS (8477).