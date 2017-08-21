Osceola Magnet School classrooms reopen - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Osceola Magnet School classrooms reopen

There will be no more excused absences at Osceola Magnet School in Vero Beach. 

The last remaining wing, closed for mold, is expected to reopen Tuesday. 

On Monday, another wing reopened after it was given the all clear. 

A mold issue in several classrooms was discovered just before the start of school, due to problems with the air conditioner. 

Once that was fixed, air samples were taken. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.