MCSO K9 Kaspar recovering from surgery

Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.

Soothing the nation? Trump struggles like no other president

Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.

No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.

Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.

Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S. (Source: Pixabay)

If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.

Eclipse weather forecast: Best in West, least in East

UPDATE: Martin County Sheriff's Office K9 Kaspar is at home resting with family, according to our news partner at TC Palm. The Sheriff's Office says his recovery could take several weeks

Martin County Sheriff's Office K9 Kaspar underwent emergency surgery Friday.

Kasper's handler, Deputy Ron Manganiello, noticed his 5-year-old partner was not feeling well. Deputy Manganiello immediately took Kaspar to the veterinarian, where it was determined that Kaspar was suffering from serious internal distress, according to a news release.

A large tumor at the bottom of Kaspar's liver ruptured and caused internal bleeding.

The tumor was removed and doctors say the surgery was successful, but the K9 faces a long recovery.

Kaspar is recovering and will remain at the animal hospital for the next few days.

Doctors say Kaspar would not have survived if the internal bleeding had not been immediately addressed.

"Please keep Kaspar and Deputy Manganiello in your thoughts and prayers in these critical hours. We will keep you posted on Kaspar’s progress," said the Martin County Sheriff's Office in a news release.



