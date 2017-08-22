Sheriff: Big drug dealers busted in Indian River - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sheriff: Big drug dealers busted in Indian River

A four-month investigation in Indian River County has led to four arrests, including two men the sheriff calls top-level drug dealers.

Piles of cash and kilos of cocaine were spread out on a table Monday at the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.  A search warrant at the home of Romance Jones, 69, in Wabasso turned up nearly four kilos of cocaine, $46,000 in cash plus marijuana.

 

"In fact his residence was equipped with video surveillance cameras," said Sheriff Deryl Loar.

Jones served nearly six years in federal prison on similar charges and was just released from probation two years ago.

Among the others arrested were Edward Marshall Jr. After a traffic stop, detectives found 55 grams of a dangerous mix of heroin and fentanyl.

“As the users get used to the heroin and or fentanyl, by blending them it’s much more powerful and deadly," said Loar.

Besides drugs, several vehicles were seized including a brand new Corvette Stingray.

“The streets are already talking to us that we’ve made a significant impact on their supply which is very refreshing for us," said Loar.

Marshall and Jones are still being held in the Indian River County jail. Jones is being held on a nearly $1 million bond.

