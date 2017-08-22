Osceola Magnet classrooms reopen after mold - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Osceola Magnet classrooms reopen after mold

There will be no more excused absences at Osceola Magnet School in Indian River County following a mold problem. 

The last remaining wing that has been closed is expected to reopen Tuesday. 

On Monday, another wing reopened after it was given the all clear by officials. 

A mold issue in several classrooms was discovered just before the start of school, due to problems with the air conditioner. 

Once that was fixed, air samples were taken. 

