4 Children among 6 displaced by Stuart fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

4 Children among 6 displaced by Stuart fire

Six people, including four children, were displaced after an apartment fire in Stuart on Monday night.

The fire happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Southeast Gatehouse Circle.

Crews said the fire started from a malfunctioning microwave.

The fire was put out, and crews cleared the scene around midnight.

The Red Cross said they are assisting the displaced family with food, shelter, clothing and toys for the children.
 

