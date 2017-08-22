Family of 4 displaced by West Palm Beach fire

Posted: Friday, August 18 2017 5:23 PM EDT 2017-08-18 21:23:13 GMT Updated: Monday, August 21 2017 7:54 PM EDT 2017-08-21 23:54:32 GMT
If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.
More >> Updated: Monday, August 21 2017 1:52 PM EDT 2017-08-21 17:52:35 GMT Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S. (Source: Pixabay)
Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.
More >> Posted: Thursday, August 17 2017 7:54 AM EDT 2017-08-17 11:54:00 GMT Updated: Saturday, August 19 2017 8:02 AM EDT 2017-08-19 12:02:39 GMT
No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.
More >> Posted: Friday, August 18 2017 2:30 AM EDT 2017-08-18 06:30:03 GMT Updated: Saturday, August 19 2017 3:11 AM EDT 2017-08-19 07:11:11 GMT
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.
More >> Posted: Friday, August 18 2017 4:20 AM EDT 2017-08-18 08:20:34 GMT Updated: Saturday, August 19 2017 2:45 AM EDT 2017-08-19 06:45:59 GMT
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.
A West Palm Beach family was displaced and a townhouse suffered extension smoke damage after an early-morning fire.
A battalion fire chief said the fire occurred around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Sandalwood Lakes North community on Heritage Way.
The family's dog died in the fire despite efforts by crews to resuscitate the pet.
Four people, two adults and two children, were displaced by the blaze.
When crews arrived, they said they found dark smoke coming from the doorway of an electrical room under a stairway.
Everyone in the building was evacuated as a precaution.
