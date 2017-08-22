Family of 4 displaced by West Palm Beach fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Family of 4 displaced by West Palm Beach fire

A West Palm Beach family was displaced and a townhouse suffered extension smoke damage after an early-morning fire.

A battalion fire chief said the fire occurred around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Sandalwood Lakes North community on Heritage Way.

The family's dog died in the fire despite efforts by crews to resuscitate the pet.

Four people, two adults and two children, were displaced by the blaze.  

When crews arrived, they said they found dark smoke coming from the doorway of an electrical room under a stairway.

Everyone in the building was evacuated as a precaution. 

