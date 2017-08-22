Driver arrested in deadly Loxahatchee crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Driver arrested in deadly Loxahatchee crash

A 21-year-old driver was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash early Monday morning in Loxahatchee.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report, Jason Laux, 24, was driving a 1992 Buick northbound on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road near the intersection of 74th Street North.  

Jacob T. Gordon was driving a 2016 Honda northbound on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road and approaching the rear of Laux's Buick. 

PBSO said Gordon was traveling at a high rate of speed, failed to yield to Laux and a violent crash occurred.

During the wreck, the front of Gordon's Honda crashed into the rear of the Buick. 

Both vehicles landed off the road and on the shoulder. 

PBSO said Gordon fled the scene and failed to assist Laux, who later died. 

Gordon, who suffered minor injuries in the wreck, was apprehended a short time later by PBSO. 

The PBSO booking log indicates Gordon faces multiple charges including DUI manslaughter. 

