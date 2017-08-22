Driver arrested in deadly Loxahatchee crash

Posted: Friday, August 18 2017 5:23 PM EDT 2017-08-18 21:23:13 GMT Updated: Monday, August 21 2017 7:54 PM EDT 2017-08-21 23:54:32 GMT
If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.
More >>
If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.
More >> Updated: Monday, August 21 2017 1:52 PM EDT 2017-08-21 17:52:35 GMT Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S. (Source: Pixabay)
Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.
More >>
Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.
More >> Posted: Thursday, August 17 2017 7:54 AM EDT 2017-08-17 11:54:00 GMT Updated: Saturday, August 19 2017 8:02 AM EDT 2017-08-19 12:02:39 GMT
No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.
More >>
No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.
More >> Posted: Friday, August 18 2017 2:30 AM EDT 2017-08-18 06:30:03 GMT Updated: Saturday, August 19 2017 3:11 AM EDT 2017-08-19 07:11:11 GMT
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.
More >>
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.
More >> Posted: Friday, August 18 2017 4:20 AM EDT 2017-08-18 08:20:34 GMT Updated: Saturday, August 19 2017 2:45 AM EDT 2017-08-19 06:45:59 GMT
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.
More >>
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.
More >>
Story Video: Click here
A 21-year-old driver was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash early Monday morning in Loxahatchee.
According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report, Jason Laux, 24, was driving a 1992 Buick northbound on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road near the intersection of 74th Street North.
Jacob T. Gordon was driving a 2016 Honda northbound on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road and approaching the rear of Laux's Buick.
PBSO said Gordon was traveling at a high rate of speed, failed to yield to Laux and a violent crash occurred.
During the wreck, the front of Gordon's Honda crashed into the rear of the Buick.
Both vehicles landed off the road and on the shoulder.
PBSO said Gordon fled the scene and failed to assist Laux, who later died.
Gordon, who suffered minor injuries in the wreck, was apprehended a short time later by PBSO.
The PBSO booking log indicates Gordon faces multiple charges including DUI manslaughter.
Scripps Only Content 2017