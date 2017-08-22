Kravis Center won't hold event at Mar-a-Lago

Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.

Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.

No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.

Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.

Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S. (Source: Pixabay)

If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.

The Kravis Center is the latest organization to move a fundraiser from President Donald Trump's winter White House.

The performing arts center just announced the 11th annual Palm Beach Wine Auction will now be held on the Kravis Center property, rather than Mar-a-Lago.

CEO Judith Mitchell says, "The executive committee of the Kravis Center’s board met this morning (Monday) and formalized the organization’s decision to move the 11th annual Palm Beach Wine Auction from Mar-a-Lago. The Palm Beach Wine Auction has worked hard to raise both funds and awareness for arts education for all children in our community. Recent controversy has shifted the focus away from the purpose of the event and our mission. We were able to secure the exact same date for the event of February 1 on our own property."

This follows the president's controversial comments after the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va., earlier this month.

About 20 charities have moved their events from Mar-a-Lago in recent weeks.