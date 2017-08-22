Kravis Center won't hold event at Mar-a-Lago - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Kravis Center won't hold event at Mar-a-Lago

The Kravis Center is the latest organization to move a fundraiser from President Donald Trump's winter White House.

The performing arts center just announced the 11th annual Palm Beach Wine Auction will now be held on the Kravis Center property, rather than Mar-a-Lago.

CEO Judith Mitchell says, "The executive committee of the Kravis Center’s board met this morning (Monday) and formalized the organization’s decision to move the 11th annual Palm Beach Wine Auction from Mar-a-Lago. The Palm Beach Wine Auction has worked hard to raise both funds and awareness for arts education for all children in our community. Recent controversy has shifted the focus away from the purpose of the event and our mission. We were able to secure the exact same date for the event of February 1 on our own property."

This follows the president's controversial comments after the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va., earlier this month.

About 20 charities have moved their events from Mar-a-Lago in recent weeks. 

