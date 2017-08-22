Service dog killed in West Palm Beach fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A West Palm Beach family was displaced and a townhouse suffered extensive smoke damage after an early-morning fire.

Battalion Fire Chief Brian Peek said the fire occurred around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Sandalwood Lakes North community on Heritage Way.

When crews arrived, Peek said they found dark smoke coming from the doorway of an electrical room under a stairway.

Everyone in the building was evacuated as a precaution. 

The family's service dog died in the fire despite efforts by crews to resuscitate the pet. "Jersey" had been with the family for about a decade, Jennifer Oquendo said. 

Oquendo's husband is disabled. The two have two daughters, a 10-month and 18-month-old. 

The Red Cross is assisting the family, but they are still need of items such as baby food and pampers. Oquendo says they lost everything. 

