Service dog killed in West Palm Beach fire

Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.

Soothing the nation? Trump struggles like no other president

Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.

No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.

Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.

Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S. (Source: Pixabay)

If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.

Eclipse weather forecast: Best in West, least in East

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A West Palm Beach family was displaced and a townhouse suffered extensive smoke damage after an early-morning fire.

Battalion Fire Chief Brian Peek said the fire occurred around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Sandalwood Lakes North community on Heritage Way.

When crews arrived, Peek said they found dark smoke coming from the doorway of an electrical room under a stairway.

Everyone in the building was evacuated as a precaution.

The family's service dog died in the fire despite efforts by crews to resuscitate the pet. "Jersey" had been with the family for about a decade, Jennifer Oquendo said.

Oquendo's husband is disabled. The two have two daughters, a 10-month and 18-month-old.

The Red Cross is assisting the family, but they are still need of items such as baby food and pampers. Oquendo says they lost everything.

10 month and 1.5 yr old among those displaced, mom needs your help, says they lost everything. Townhouse was in Sandalwood Lakes N @WPTV pic.twitter.com/OajO4DP4AR — Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) August 22, 2017

