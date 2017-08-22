Learning inside what's happening outside

Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.

Soothing the nation? Trump struggles like no other president

Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.

No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.

Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.

Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S. (Source: Pixabay)

If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.

Eclipse weather forecast: Best in West, least in East

During the last period of the day at Storm Grove Middle School north of Vero Beach Monday, students put together pinhole eclipse viewers. Once complete, teacher Joan Martinelli created an indoor eclipse effect.

“You know trying to bring science into people’s everyday life is just a great thing," said Martinelli.

Eighth grader Cheyenne Kinchen though has her solar glasses and is waiting for the final bell to get home and see the real thing.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing the sun and the moon and how they pass by each other," said Kinchen.

Over at Beachland Elementary, a mini planetarium was set up in the school library. It was the brainchild of Diane Jellie, a fourth grade science teacher.

“I believe hands-on science is the best way to teach students so if they can see a model in action they would understand the concept of solar eclipse," said Jellie.

But we found it’s tough to beat seeing it in person. Once school was dismissed at Storm Grove Middle, sixth grader Allison Garcia borrowed a pair of eclipse glasses.

“Oh my gosh you can see it. That’s so cool. I thought it was going to be much darker but apparently it’s not that dark," said Garcia.

Next time we’ll see a partial eclipse in Florida will be 2024.