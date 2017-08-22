Learning inside what's happening outside - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Learning inside what's happening outside

During the last period of the day at Storm Grove Middle School north of Vero Beach Monday, students put together pinhole eclipse viewers.  Once complete, teacher Joan Martinelli created an indoor eclipse effect.

“You know trying to bring science into people’s everyday life is just a great thing," said Martinelli.

Eighth grader Cheyenne Kinchen though has her solar glasses and is waiting for the final bell to get home and see the real thing.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing the sun and the moon and how they pass by each other," said Kinchen.

Over at Beachland Elementary, a mini planetarium was set up in the school library.  It was the brainchild of Diane Jellie, a fourth grade science teacher.

“I believe hands-on science is the best way to teach students so if they can see a model in action they would understand the concept of solar eclipse," said Jellie.

But we found it’s tough to beat seeing it in person.  Once school was dismissed at Storm Grove Middle, sixth grader Allison Garcia borrowed a pair of eclipse glasses.

“Oh my gosh you can see it.  That’s so cool.  I thought it was going to be much darker but apparently it’s not that dark," said Garcia.

Next time we’ll see a partial eclipse in Florida will be 2024.

