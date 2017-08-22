Woman killed in West Palm Beach Saturday

Friday, August 18 2017 2:30 AM EDT2017-08-18 06:30:03 GMT
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.
A woman was killed Saturday in West Palm Beach, police said.
Marsheka Velasquez, 33, of West Palm Beach, was found at 1750 North Congress Avenue, near apartment C-105, according to police.
She apparently had an argument with a man prior to her death and both were armed with guns, police said.
However, police did not say if anyone was in custody in connection with her death.
Investigators are looking for more information and ask the public to call West Palm Beach Detective Wood at 561-822-1698 or Detective Andrea Branch 561-822-1691. You can also call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-458-TIPS.