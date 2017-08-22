Woman killed in West Palm Beach Saturday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman killed in West Palm Beach Saturday

A woman was killed Saturday in West Palm Beach, police said.

Marsheka Velasquez, 33, of West Palm Beach, was found at 1750 North Congress Avenue, near apartment C-105, according to police.

She apparently had an argument with a man prior to her death and both were armed with guns, police said.

However, police did not say if anyone was in custody in connection with her death.

Investigators are looking for more information and ask the public to call West Palm Beach Detective Wood at 561-822-1698 or Detective Andrea Branch 561-822-1691. You can also call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-458-TIPS.

