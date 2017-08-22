WPB Hooters closed over sewage/wastewater issue - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

WPB Hooters closed over sewage/wastewater issue

Two area restaurants were among thirty-two statewide that had to temporarily close their doors following visits by state health inspectors.

Rocky’s Italian Bistro on Southeast 5th Avenue in Delray Beach and Hooters on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach, were ordered to close after being cited for high-priority violations.

According to the inspection report dated August 18, Hooters had five high-priority violations that included live, small flying insects in the kitchen; foods not kept at cold enough temperatures and sewage or wastewater backing up through the floor drain in the dishwasher area.

For more details on the inspection take a look at the full report below.

Rocky’s on August 16 was cited for eight violations, including a high-priority one, namely a handful of live roaches in the kitchen and dining area, according to the report.

For the full list of violations, check out Rocky’s inspection report below.

Both restaurants reopened after passing follow-up inspections.  

Hooters inspection report

 

Rocky’s inspection report

