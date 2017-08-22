WPB Hooters closed over sewage/wastewater issue

Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.

Soothing the nation? Trump struggles like no other president

Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.

No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.

Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.

Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S. (Source: Pixabay)

If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.

Eclipse weather forecast: Best in West, least in East

Two area restaurants were among thirty-two statewide that had to temporarily close their doors following visits by state health inspectors.

Rocky’s Italian Bistro on Southeast 5th Avenue in Delray Beach and Hooters on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach, were ordered to close after being cited for high-priority violations.

According to the inspection report dated August 18, Hooters had five high-priority violations that included live, small flying insects in the kitchen; foods not kept at cold enough temperatures and sewage or wastewater backing up through the floor drain in the dishwasher area.

For more details on the inspection take a look at the full report below.

Rocky’s on August 16 was cited for eight violations, including a high-priority one, namely a handful of live roaches in the kitchen and dining area, according to the report.

For the full list of violations, check out Rocky’s inspection report below.

Both restaurants reopened after passing follow-up inspections.

