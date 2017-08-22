Drug deal that led to overdose leads to charges - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Drug deal that led to overdose leads to charges

A person will be charged with attempted homicide in St. Lucie County in connection with a drug deal that led to an overdose, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said it's the first time in the county anyone has been charged in such a fashion.

Earlier this year Florida Governor Rick Scott signed a bill into law that targets drug dealers who push opioids.

The law was designed to criminalize traffickers of fentanyl and discourage distribution of the drug.

The sheriff plans to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the case.

It will be streamed here on WPTV.com and the WPTV.com Facebook page.

 

