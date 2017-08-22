Drug deal that led to overdose leads to charges

Posted: Friday, August 18 2017 5:23 PM EDT 2017-08-18 21:23:13 GMT Updated: Monday, August 21 2017 7:54 PM EDT 2017-08-21 23:54:32 GMT
If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.
Updated: Monday, August 21 2017
Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.
Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.
Posted: Thursday, August 17 2017
No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.
Posted: Friday, August 18 2017
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.
Posted: Friday, August 18 2017
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.
A person will be charged with attempted homicide in St. Lucie County in connection with a drug deal that led to an overdose, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said it's the first time in the county anyone has been charged in such a fashion.
Earlier this year Florida Governor Rick Scott signed a bill into law that targets drug dealers who push opioids.
The law was designed to criminalize traffickers of fentanyl and discourage distribution of the drug.
The sheriff plans to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the case.
It will be streamed here on WPTV.com and the
WPTV.com Facebook page.
