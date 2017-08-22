Lawyers reach agreement on Venus' phone records - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lawyers reach agreement on Venus' phone records

Lawyers representing tennis star Venus Williams and the family of Jerome Barson have reached an agreement on the use of Williams’ cellphone records at the time of a deadly crash.

The terms of the agreement are not immediately available.

Lawyers representing the Barson family asked to have access to Williams’ cellphone records from the time of the June 9 crash at the intersection of North Lake Boulevard and BallenIsles Drive.

Jerome Barson died two weeks after the collision.

Court records show the Barson's family lawyers are looking to include the phone records as part of their discovery in a wrongful death lawsuit against Williams. 

Palm Beach Gardens police concluded that Williams lawfully entered the intersection and she denies allegations that she was at fault.

