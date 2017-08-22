Lawyers reach agreement on Venus' phone records

Posted: Friday, August 18 2017 5:23 PM EDT 2017-08-18 21:23:13 GMT Updated: Monday, August 21 2017 7:54 PM EDT 2017-08-21 23:54:32 GMT
If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.
Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.
More >> Posted: Thursday, August 17 2017 7:54 AM EDT 2017-08-17 11:54:00 GMT Updated: Saturday, August 19 2017 8:02 AM EDT 2017-08-19 12:02:39 GMT
No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.
More >> Posted: Friday, August 18 2017 2:30 AM EDT 2017-08-18 06:30:03 GMT Updated: Saturday, August 19 2017 3:11 AM EDT 2017-08-19 07:11:11 GMT
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.
More >> Posted: Friday, August 18 2017 4:20 AM EDT 2017-08-18 08:20:34 GMT Updated: Saturday, August 19 2017 2:45 AM EDT 2017-08-19 06:45:59 GMT
Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.
Story Video: Click here
Lawyers representing tennis star Venus Williams and the family of Jerome Barson have reached an agreement on the use of Williams’ cellphone records at the time of a deadly crash.
The terms of the agreement are not immediately available.
Lawyers representing the Barson family asked to have access to Williams’ cellphone records from the time of the June 9 crash at the intersection of North Lake Boulevard and BallenIsles Drive.
Jerome Barson died two weeks after the collision.
Court records show the Barson's family lawyers are looking to include the phone records as part of their discovery in a wrongful death lawsuit against Williams.
Palm Beach Gardens police concluded that Williams lawfully entered the intersection and she denies allegations that she was at fault.
