West Palm Beach transit village gets go-ahead - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

West Palm Beach transit village gets go-ahead

Story Video: Click here

For 20 years developers have worked on the concept of a transit oriented development in West Palm Beach.

Many proposals went back to the drawing board. But, city leaders have finally OK'd a deal for a transit village that comes with a $25 million tax increment.

The new development will be located near the Tri-Rail station at Banyan Boulevard, Clearwater Drive and Tamarind Avenue.

Artist renderings show the community will consist of housing and shopping centers and a new hotel.

"We have traffic snarls around I-95 and downtown, so this is going to be a park-like environment and it's going to be a transit development project which promotes mass transportation and discourages the use of cars," said Bruce Lewis with Transit Village LLC

E.W. Scripps, owners of WPTV NewsChannel 5, voiced its opposition to the project years ago and that opposition remains.

The company worries about a large increase in traffic in the area.

There is no start date yet for construction.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.