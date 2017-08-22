West Palm Beach transit village gets go-ahead

Under fire over competence and moral leadership, Trump defends Confederate statues and attacks his critics.

Soothing the nation? Trump struggles like no other president

Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.

No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.

Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.

Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S. (Source: Pixabay)

If you want good eclipse watching weather, Oregon and Idaho look like the best spot.

Eclipse weather forecast: Best in West, least in East

For 20 years developers have worked on the concept of a transit oriented development in West Palm Beach.

Many proposals went back to the drawing board. But, city leaders have finally OK'd a deal for a transit village that comes with a $25 million tax increment.

The new development will be located near the Tri-Rail station at Banyan Boulevard, Clearwater Drive and Tamarind Avenue.

Artist renderings show the community will consist of housing and shopping centers and a new hotel.

"We have traffic snarls around I-95 and downtown, so this is going to be a park-like environment and it's going to be a transit development project which promotes mass transportation and discourages the use of cars," said Bruce Lewis with Transit Village LLC

E.W. Scripps, owners of WPTV NewsChannel 5, voiced its opposition to the project years ago and that opposition remains.

The company worries about a large increase in traffic in the area.

There is no start date yet for construction.