Confederate monument removed in West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Confederate monument removed in West Palm

Story Video: Click here

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - West Palm Beach has dismantled a Confederate monument located in a city-owned cemetery.

The action came one day after the mayor said the monument would be removed and placed in storage until the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which owns it, decides what to do with it.

"We are going to remove it for them. We will put it in storage and they can take it and do what they wish, but it will not be on public property," West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio said Monday.

The monument, which was located in Woodlawn Cemetery, was damaged and sprayed with graffiti over the weekend.

City workers put the monument on a truck for removal.

 


 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.