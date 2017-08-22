Drug deal that led to overdose leads to charges in St. Lucie County

No one won Wednesday night's $430 million jackpot, the 19th straight time the drawing has come up flat.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman has been charged with attempted homicide in St. Lucie County in connection with a drug deal that led to an overdose, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said it's the first time in the county anyone has been charged in such a fashion.

Sheriff Ken Mascara said Rebecca Miggins, 32, sold heroin knowing it was fentanyl.

He said the user injected the drug and collapsed and Miggins did not call for help or offer assistance.

“Our deputies and detectives have been issued the charge to not only respond to overdoses but investigate them and target the sources. With our partners at the State Attorney’s Office and cooperating judges, today we add to that mission and send the message that you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law – including murder,” Sheriff Mascara said in a statement.

Following her arrest, deputies took Miggins to jail and the sheriff said deputies found a white powder that tested positive for heroin and fentanyl and during a strip search found Xanax.

Deputies charged Miggins with attempted homicide during a specific felony, two counts of tampering with or destroying evidence, four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of introduction of contraband into a detention facility.

She is currently being held on a $415,000 bond.

Earlier this year Florida Governor Rick Scott signed a bill into law that targets drug dealers who push opioids.

The law was designed to criminalize traffickers of fentanyl and discourage distribution of the drug.

