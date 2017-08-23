Rep. Mast supports Trump's plan for Afghanistan

Story Video: Click here

Sticking to script, but straying from his previous stance, Monday might President Donald Trump outlined his new policy for the war in Afghanistan. Rather than pulling out, he’s going all in.



“A hasty withdrawal would create a vacuum,” said Trump in the prime-time address.



He’s planing to send more troops and vowing to win. He’s just leaving out some of the specifics.



“America’s enemies must never know our plan or believe they can wait us out. I will not say when we are going to attack, but attack we will,” said Trump.



It’s an issue that hits close to home for freshman U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, who lost both of his legs and dozens of friends in the war in Afghanistan.



“I still have a lot of friends that are in the service today and it’s a worry every single day, every time that they deploy,” said Mast.



Mast said the mission in Afghanistan has changed since 2001 and he believes the president is making it clear what the new goals and expectations are for this war.



“We need to clearly identify what is it that were now doing in Afghanistan. How do we accomplish what we want to accomplish. And how do we get out of there and do that in a responsible way and with American resources. And I think that's exactly what the president presented,” said Mast.



Mast said he agrees with the president that getting out too quickly would have a devastating outcome.



“I think he still wants us to get out of Afghanistan. He wants us to be out of that state of war that we’ve been in of the last 17 years. He wants to be out. He just wants to make sure he does it the right way," said Mast.