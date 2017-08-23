87-Year-old Boynton Beach man missing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

87-Year-old Boynton Beach man missing

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Boynton Beach Police are searching for an 87-year-old man who is missing from his home at 1165 SW 24th Avenue.

Wilfred Alexis was last seen by family members at 10 p.m. Tuesday. When they checked on him at around 6 a.m. today he was not in his bed.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt and khaki pants.

Officers are searching and Boynton Beach police have contacted the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to assist with their bloodhound.

If you see Wilfred Alexis, please contact police.

