Missing Boynton Beach man found safe

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

Photo showing the moon's shadow moving over the United States (Source: NOAA)

One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

UPDATE: Mr. Alexis has been found safe and returned to his home.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Boynton Beach Police are searching for an 87-year-old man who is missing from his home at 1165 SW 24th Avenue.

Wilfred Alexis was last seen by family members at 10 p.m. Tuesday. When they checked on him at around 6 a.m. today he was not in his bed.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt and khaki pants.

Officers are searching and Boynton Beach police have contacted the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to assist with their bloodhound.

If you see Wilfred Alexis, please contact police.