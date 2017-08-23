Sebastian police officer charged in K9's death - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sebastian police officer charged in K9's death

A Sebastian police officer will be charged with animal cruelty after his K9 died when left unattended in his police vehicle, the Brevard County State Attorney announced.

Detectives say K9 Diesel was found deceased inside Officer Eric Antosia’s K9 Patrol Unit vehicle on April 28.

 

A trial date has not yet been set yet, a spokesperson for the State Attorney’s Office said.

Antosia is facing a first-degree misdemeanor count of animal cruelty.

The officer is on administrative leave without pay.

