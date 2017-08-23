Pet of the Week Benni

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Benni. He's a 4-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Benni:

Hardworking and focused. Alert and bright. Responsive and smart. Happy and hilarious. These are all good words to describe me, myself and I. Hi I'm Benni, thanks for taking a minute to learn a little bit about me. I love to work, especially for treats (can you blame me?). I have already learned all my basic commands, I walk nicely on a leash and have even been learning how to do some cool obstacle course stuff. And I can't wait to learn more! When I'm not hard at work and need to cut loose, a good game of fetch is always fun. Or indulging in my guilty pleasure of plush toy play time. No, I'm not ashamed…big boys can have a soft side too. So what if I like stuffies? I'm not too proud to admit it. As long as you're not too proud to admit that you think that I'm a pretty darn cool dog and you might want to take me home, I think we'll be just fine!

I'm a Fospice pet. Adopt me and all my routine medical care, food, medication and other supplies will be provided by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, free of charge. Meet with an Adoption Coordinator to learn more.

