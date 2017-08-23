Child, 3, drowns after father falls asleep

What would you do with a few hundred million?

What would you do with a few hundred million?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

A 3-year-old boy drowned in the family's Palm Beach County pool after his father fell asleep while watching him, according to the Department of Children and Families.

It happened on Aug. 10 around 6 p.m. while the boy's mother was at work, DCF says.

The address of the home is unclear because it was redacted in the report.

While the exact details surrounding the incident are unclear, "because the father refused to be formally interviewed by law enforcement," DCF says they do know the father was home alone with the child while his mother was at work.

According to a DCF incident report, "at some point, the father fell asleep," and when he woke up, the 3-year-old was not in the house.

DCF investigators do not know how long the father was asleep or if he had fallen asleep intentionally or accidentally.

When the father woke up, DCF says the child was missing. The father searched the home without finding him and then asked a neighbor for help.

State records show law enforcement was not called until more than 30 minutes later when the father contacted the mother and she called 911.

When PBSO arrived, the 3-year-old was immediately found floating in the family's swimming pool. The child was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A DCF incident report says "medical personnel advised the child was in the pool "much longer" than 30-40 minutes."

According to DCF, the pool had no fence and the sliding glass door had no alarm or child proof locks.

"Drug parahernalia was said to have been found in the home, however it did not appear the father was under the influence," DCF investigators say.

According to DCF, the father refused a drug screening. At the time of the drowning, DCF was not involved with the family, but records show they have been investigated in 2014. The details are not known.