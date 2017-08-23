LIVE: Rep. Mast on bill to combat algal blooms - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

LIVE: Rep. Mast on bill to combat algal blooms

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE BELOW

STUART, Fla. -- U.S. Congressman Brian Mast is introducing new legislation called the South Florida Clean Coastal Waters Act to require the first-ever federal assessment and action plan for reducing harmful algal blooms and hypoxia in the Greater Everglades region.

Mast says the federal government played a big role in perpetuating the environmental and economic crisis caused by the Lake Okeechobee discharges, but has done little to mitigate the damage caused on the Treasure Coast.

Mast's proposed bill aims to ensure that the federal government recognizes and develops plans to prevent harmful algal blooms in the Greater Everglades region.

 
Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.