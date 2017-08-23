LIVE: Rep. Mast on bill to combat algal blooms

What would you do with a few hundred million?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

STUART, Fla. -- U.S. Congressman Brian Mast is introducing new legislation called the South Florida Clean Coastal Waters Act to require the first-ever federal assessment and action plan for reducing harmful algal blooms and hypoxia in the Greater Everglades region.

Mast says the federal government played a big role in perpetuating the environmental and economic crisis caused by the Lake Okeechobee discharges, but has done little to mitigate the damage caused on the Treasure Coast.

Mast's proposed bill aims to ensure that the federal government recognizes and develops plans to prevent harmful algal blooms in the Greater Everglades region.