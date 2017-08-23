Mold closes Riviera Beach council chambers - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mold closes Riviera Beach council chambers

The city of Riviera Beach says council chambers have been closed due to the discovery of mold.

As a result, the chambers will be closed between 20 and 30 days.

The city said it will hold meetings at the City Marina Event Center in the interim.

The discovery of mold was made after a complaint about the indoor air.

A company hired by the city discovered that the mold came from water intrusion through the roof.

Earlier this month employees at the Riviera Beach Public Works Department had to move after a safety inspector notified the city of mold in the building.

 

