Mold closes Riviera Beach council chambers

What would you do with a few hundred million?

What would you do with a few hundred million?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

Photo showing the moon's shadow moving over the United States (Source: NOAA)

Photo showing the moon's shadow moving over the United States (Source: NOAA)

One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.

One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine...

The city of Riviera Beach says council chambers have been closed due to the discovery of mold.

As a result, the chambers will be closed between 20 and 30 days.

The city said it will hold meetings at the City Marina Event Center in the interim.

The discovery of mold was made after a complaint about the indoor air.

A company hired by the city discovered that the mold came from water intrusion through the roof.

Earlier this month employees at the Riviera Beach Public Works Department had to move after a safety inspector notified the city of mold in the building.