Harvey to dump heavy rains on Texas

What would you do with a few hundred million?

What would you do with a few hundred million?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.

One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine...

Story Video: Click here

MIAMI (AP) -- Former Tropical Storm Harvey has restrengthened into a tropical depression forecast to dump heavy rains on the Gulf Coast and become a hurricane by the time it hits Texas on Friday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Harvey is likely to intensify as it moves over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and deliver heavy rain to parts of eastern Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

The center has announced a hurricane watch for the Texas coast from north of San Luis Pass to High Island, and warns of possibly dangerous flooding.

At 11 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Harvey was located 470 miles (755 kms) southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas. It was moving northwest at about 9 mph (15 kph) and had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph).