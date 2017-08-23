Palm Beach County to ban balloons on beaches

What would you do with a few hundred million?

What would you do with a few hundred million?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.

One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine...

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department have partnered with the Loggerhead Marinelife Center to prohibit the use of balloons at county-operated parks effective September 1, 2017.

Those parks include Carlin Park, DuBois Park, Jupiter Beach Park and Ocean Cay Park in Jupiter, South Inlet Park in Boca Raton, Gulfstream Park in Gulfstream, Ocean Inlet Park in Ocean Ridge, Juno Beach Park and Loggerhead Park in Juno Beach, and Ocean Reef Park and Peanut Island Park in Riviera Beach.

Deflated balloons resemble jellyfish, a common prey for sea turtles. Staff at Loggerhead Marinelife Center regularly treat turtles that have eaten balloons.

"We're so grateful to partner with Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation on the Balloon Ban project," said Tommy Cutt, LMC's chief conservation officer. "Ending the use of balloons at these beachfront parks will help protect sea turtles and other coastal wildlife, as well as provide clean, beautiful parks for locals and thousands of out-of-county guests who visit them every year."