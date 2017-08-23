New customs facility coming to Stuart - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

New customs facility coming to Stuart

International travel will soon be a lot easier for boaters and pilots in Martin County.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for a new U.S Customs and Border Protection facility at Witham Field in Stuart.  It's an idea that's been in the works for nearly a decade.

When complete, residents and visitors won't have to travel to Fort Pierce or West Palm Beach to clear customs.  

There's also the potential for global business growth.

“It allows our base tenants to fly international coming from the Bahamas, Latin America, Europe… even Asia.  It allows our marine trades to start getting into the foreign and international markets," said Assistant Martin County Administrator George Stokus.

The $1.7 million building should be finished next May.

