Doctor accused of practicing without license - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Doctor accused of practicing without license

JUPITER, Fla. -- Police say a Riviera Beach man has been arrested for practicing medicine on a suspended license in Jupiter back in 2015.

On August 21, 2015, Jupiter police were contacted by a department of Health Investigator in reference to a complaint against Dr. Bruce Berman practicing medicine on a suspended license. Dr. Berman's medical license was suspended on June 15, 2015 for a period of six months.

The Department of Health received an anonymous complaint from a person who said they were treated by Dr. Berman in July 2015. That patient went to Dr. Berman for nutritional counseling for her cancer, but another doctor signed her prescriptions. The patient claimed that the doctor who signed her prescriptions was not in the office that day and she had never been treated by him.

On August 19, 2015, an undercover Department of Health investigator made an appointment with Dr. Berman. On August 21, 2015, Dr. Berman offered to diagnose and treat the undercover investigator. Dr. Berman was issued a Notice to Cease and Desist.

Berman is facing a felony charge of Unlicensed Practice of Health Care Profession and a felony charge of Use Suspended or Revoked Medical License.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.