Driver injured in crash with school bus

Driver injured in crash with school bus

WELLINGTON, Fla. -- A driver was injured in a crash with a school bus Wednesday afternoon in Wellington.

At 3:49 p.m. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews received a report of a crash involving a bus at the intersection of Greenview Shores Boulevard and Wellington Trace.

First arriving crews found a vehicle and the bus had collided. The five children who were aboard the bus were evaluated by paramedics and released to their parents without injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local trauma center by helicopter for treatment of their injuries.

