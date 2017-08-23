Dashcam video released of woman suspected of DUI - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dashcam video released of woman suspected of DUI

Story Video: Click here

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has released dashcam video of a woman who was stopped after a tow truck driver reported that he suspected her of driving under the influence.

There was a 3-year-old child in the backseat.

The tow truck driver followed her and called 911. NewsChannel 5 reported on his actions in this report by Tory Dunnan.

Deputies caught up with Brandy Lerma near Haverhill Road and Southern Boulevard and promptly took the child out of the vehicle.

Video shows Lerma losing her balance multiple times and slurring words.
 
When an officer asked her how much she had to drink Lerma said, "A couple of Fireballs."

The sheriff's office says tow truck driver Tony Martinez possibly save the child because he "saw something and said something."  

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.