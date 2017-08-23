PBSO: Couple involved in at least four thefts

What would you do with a few hundred million?

What would you do with a few hundred million?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.

One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine...

Story Video: Click here

Matthew Nickie walked into a courtroom this week, but just last month, people say they captured him walking into their yards, snatching tools and lawn equipment.

According to police reports, investigators believe Nickie and his girlfriend, Reena Sasson, worked together. She would drive while he stole tools and lawn equipments off people's lawns.

One of the victims posted on a popular Lake Worth page to get the word out. generating thousands of views.

Jason McWighey told us he saw it and says it's the same man seen on home surveillance where he lives.

"Broad day light like 1, 2 o’clock in afternoon," he said. "Someone took some tools, I just got done cutting some stuff."

He said he was home with kids when a brand new saw and nail gun disappeared. Later that night. they checked their surveillance video.

"He had to be casing the place cause," he said. "How would he know we had it? This guy has done it before."

According to reports, deputies discovered he pawned several of the items off last week and a car rented by a woman was also reported stolen by Enterprise. The pair was arrested when they were caught in the car stopping at two pawn shops this week.

"He goes up, picks up the saw, then he picks up nail gun and starts way," said McWighey. "Puts It in there and they leave?

Neighbors said this served as a good reminder to lock everything up, even during the day when they're at home.

