Blu Stephanos files motion to dismiss

Things are heating up in the civil suit surrounding the two Tequesta teens lost at sea.

It’s been more than a month now since Perry Cohen’s parents filed a wrongful death action against the family of Austin Stephanos.

Among the back and forth requests for information, we are now learning Austin’s father, Blu Stephanos, is asking the judge to dismiss the complaints against him.

His attorneys have filed the motion to dismiss saying the Cohens "improperly sued” him.

The motion points out that Austin and Perry were not in the care of Blu Stephanos the day the boys went missing.
It also says that he should not be faulted for trying to look for his own son.

 

