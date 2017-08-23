Blu Stephanos files motion to dismiss

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.

One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine...

Story Video: Click here

Things are heating up in the civil suit surrounding the two Tequesta teens lost at sea.



It’s been more than a month now since Perry Cohen’s parents filed a wrongful death action against the family of Austin Stephanos.



Among the back and forth requests for information, we are now learning Austin’s father, Blu Stephanos, is asking the judge to dismiss the complaints against him.



His attorneys have filed the motion to dismiss saying the Cohens "improperly sued” him.

The motion points out that Austin and Perry were not in the care of Blu Stephanos the day the boys went missing.

It also says that he should not be faulted for trying to look for his own son.