Four people bitten by dog in Jupiter

Four people were injured after being bitten by a dog in Jupiter Wednesday evening, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. 

The incident happened at 7:11 p.m. on the 12000 block of 165th Road.

Officials say the people were bitten by the dog inside the home. 

One patient, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The other three injured were treated and released. 

It was not immediately clear if the dog is a family pet. 

 

