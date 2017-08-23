Semi truck takes out fence for the 4th time

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

When you consider the definition of insanity, it's safe to say Sean Levin is going crazy.



“It’s not really a common thing that happens...to have your fence knocked over by an 18 wheeler,” he says.



“They ended up replacing the fence,” Sean said. “And then it happened again while we were waiting for the fence to be replaced.”



July marked the third time the driver made his way into the alley and took out Sean’s fence.



Surveillance captured a semi once again ripping down his fence.



“I came home from work one day, let the dogs out, and my dogs went straight into Dixie highway,” he says.



Then believe it or not, last Friday, Sean came home and found his new wooden fence splintered into pieces.



“The first time, yeah, I understand, accidents happen, second time I understand, accidents happen, third time I was pi***d off, 4th time I was absolutely furious.”



I went to that nearby bakery, but the owner told me to speak to the truck company, Niagara Distributors.



NewsChannel 5 is waiting for a response from Niagara.

Sean says his biggest concern is for his dogs getting out again.



“The fence is replaceable, my animals are not replaceable,” he says.



Sean says the bakery has consistently stepped up to repair the fence - but at this point he just wants the madness to stop.



“If you see you're going to hit a fence, maybe you should stop the truck, or maybe you shouldn't be driving a truck that you can't drive.”



Sean says he filed a report of this most recent incident with law enforcement.

WPTV contacted the city of Lake Worth, and a city spokesperson says semis are not allowed in the alley, and the public service department could consider putting up signs to warn truck drivers.