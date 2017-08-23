Semi truck takes out fence for the 4th time

Monday, August 21 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-08-21 18:51:46 GMT
Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-08-24 02:17:32 GMT
A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.
Photo showing the moon's shadow moving over the United States (Source: NOAA)
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!
