Winning Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts

Wednesday's massive Powerball drawing had one winning ticket, which was sold at a store in Massachusetts.

The total jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball was worth $758.7 million.

There were three tickets worth $1 million sold in Florida. It's unclear where in Florida the tickets were sold.

Here are the winning numbers from Wednesday’s jackpot:

6-7-16-23-26

The Powerball was: 4

Although Wednesday's total jackpot was considered the second-largest ever in US history, the previous record, a January 2016 drawing worth $1.6 million, was split among three winners.

The previous largest single lottery payout in the United States was in 2013, as an 84-year-old Florida woman claimed a $590.5 million Powerball jackpot.

The next Powerball jackpot will go back to $40 million on Saturday.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.