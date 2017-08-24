Winning Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts

What would you do with a few hundred million?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

Photo showing the moon's shadow moving over the United States (Source: NOAA)

NOAA releases video showing moon's shadow across the Northern Hemisphere

One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

Grandmother stabbed to death; Teen suspect killed by train

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

Record $417M award in lawsuit linking baby powder to cancer

Wednesday's massive Powerball drawing had one winning ticket, which was sold at a store in Massachusetts.

The total jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball was worth $758.7 million.

There were three tickets worth $1 million sold in Florida. It's unclear where in Florida the tickets were sold.

Here are the winning numbers from Wednesday’s jackpot:

6-7-16-23-26

The Powerball was: 4

Although Wednesday's total jackpot was considered the second-largest ever in US history, the previous record, a January 2016 drawing worth $1.6 million, was split among three winners.

The previous largest single lottery payout in the United States was in 2013, as an 84-year-old Florida woman claimed a $590.5 million Powerball jackpot.

The next Powerball jackpot will go back to $40 million on Saturday.