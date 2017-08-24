Harvey a tropical storm again, aims for Texas

What would you do with a few hundred million?

What would you do with a few hundred million?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.

One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine...

Story Video: Click here

MIAMI (AP) -- Harvey regained tropical storm strength Thursday morning in the Gulf of Mexico and could become a hurricane as it approaches the Texas Gulf Coast. The storm could become a hurricane by the time it makes landfall later this week.

RELATED: Hurricane Survival Guide

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Harvey was likely to intensify as it moves over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and arrive in Texas on Friday. It was expected to bring heavy rainfall to parts of eastern Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

A hurricane watch was issued for the coast from Port Mansfield at the south to San Luis Pass, at the western end of Galveston Island, at the north. A storm surge watch was in effect for Port Mansfield to High Island, just up the coast from Galveston.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for Boca de Catan, Mexico, just south of the Texas border, to Port Mansfield and from San Luis Pass to High Island.

Rain accumulations of 10 to 15 inches were expected over the middle and upper Texas coast and southwest Louisiana through Tuesday. The center announced a hurricane watch for the Texas coast from north of San Luis Pass to High Island and warned of possibly dangerous flooding.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the State Operations Center to elevate its readiness level, making state resources available for possible rescue and recovery actions amid forecasts the tropical storm would make landfall along the state's Gulf Coast.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the campus of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi was the only area under a mandatory evacuation order.

Emergency officials asked residents along the upper Texas coastline to move or prepare to move inland. Those in low-lying areas were encouraged to seek higher ground, and those elsewhere were told to monitor official announcements closely.

Rice farmers in coastal Matagorda County moved quickly to harvest their crops.