FDOT works to improve PB Gardens interchanges

Several intersections in Palm Beach Gardens are up for major improvements.

The Palm Beach Gardens City Council will host engineers with the Florida Department of Transportation Thursday.

The workshop will provide the most recent plans for upcoming Interstate 95 interchange improvements at Central, Northlake and PGA boulevards and also at the intersection of the Beeline Highway and Northlake Boulevard.

The improvements are included in the state's 20-year plan. Members of public will be able to ask questions at the meeting.

The workshop starts at 6 p.m. inside the Palm Beach Gardens City Council Chambers located at 10500 North Military Trail.

