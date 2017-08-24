Man's body found on private beach in Boynton - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man's body found on private beach in Boynton

Boynton Beach police are conducting a death investigation Thursday morning after a man's body was found on a private beach.

Police said the body was found at the Manatee Bay Apartments located at 1632 North Federal Hwy., which is along the Intracoastal Waterway.

Police said they were called to the scene at 7:35 a.m. after someone discovered the man's body partially in the water.

The victim is described as a black man in his mid-30s or early 40s and wearing pants and sneakers but no shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 732-8116 or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

 

