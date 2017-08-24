$758M Powerball winner to speak at 1 p.m.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

Photo showing the moon's shadow moving over the United States (Source: NOAA)

One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) -- The head of the Massachusetts lottery says the winner of the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has come forward to claim the prize.

Michael Sweeney, the lottery's executive director, says the winner will be introduced at 1 p.m. at lottery headquarters. All he would say about the winner is that it is an individual woman.

A store in Chicopee, Massachusetts, sold the only ticket that won the jackpot. It's the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

Sweeney also apologized for the lottery's erroneous announcement early Thursday that the winning ticket had been sold at a store in Watertown. He blamed it on human error.

There were three tickets worth $1 million sold in Florida at the following locations:

* Miami Publix located at 16800 North Kendall Dr.



* Miami Beach 7-Eleven located at 350 Lincoln Rd. #101B



* Sarasota Publix located at 8300 Bee Ridge Rd.

Here are the winning numbers from Wednesday’s jackpot:

6-7-16-23-26

The Powerball was: 4

Although Wednesday's total jackpot was considered the second-largest ever in US history, the previous record, a January 2016 drawing worth $1.6 million, was split among three winners.

The previous largest single lottery payout in the United States was in 2013, as an 84-year-old Florida woman claimed a $590.5 million Powerball jackpot.

The next Powerball jackpot will go back to $40 million on Saturday.