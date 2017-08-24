$758M Powerball winner to speak at 1 p.m. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

$758M Powerball winner to speak at 1 p.m.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) --  The head of the Massachusetts lottery says the winner of the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has come forward to claim the prize.

Michael Sweeney, the lottery's executive director, says the winner will be introduced at 1 p.m. at lottery headquarters. All he would say about the winner is that it is an individual woman.

A store in Chicopee, Massachusetts, sold the only ticket that won the jackpot. It's the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

Sweeney also apologized for the lottery's erroneous announcement early Thursday that the winning ticket had been sold at a store in Watertown. He blamed it on human error.

There were three tickets worth $1 million sold in Florida at the following locations:

* Miami Publix located at 16800 North Kendall Dr.

* Miami Beach 7-Eleven located at 350 Lincoln Rd. #101B

* Sarasota Publix located at 8300 Bee Ridge Rd.

Here are the winning numbers from Wednesday’s jackpot:

6-7-16-23-26

The Powerball was: 4

Although Wednesday's total jackpot was considered the second-largest ever in US history, the previous record, a January 2016 drawing worth $1.6 million, was split among three winners.

The previous largest single lottery payout in the United States was in 2013, as an 84-year-old Florida woman claimed a $590.5 million Powerball jackpot.

The next Powerball jackpot will go back to $40 million on Saturday.

