Indian River ponders changing school start times

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released some incredible video following Monday's total solar eclipse across the United States. In the video, you can clearly see the moon's shadow moving across the United States from coast to coast!

One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.

The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

The new school year may have just started but the Indian River County School District is already looking at a potential change for next year.

This week, the School Start Time Committee made a presentation to the superintendent and school board members about adjusting school start times next year.

The committee, formed a few months ago, is made up of parents, teachers, school leaders and community partners.

Their research showed older students, like middle schoolers and high schoolers, benefit mentally and physically from a start time of 8:30 a.m. or later.

According to the committee's proposal, elementary school students would start school earlier, with a start time of 7:50 a.m. instead of 8:45 a.m.

Middle school would start at 9:05 a.m. instead of 7:50 a.m. and high school students would begin at 8:30 a.m. instead of 7:10 a.m. The end of the day would shift as well.

While there is no proposal to change bell times right now, the school board is reviewing its options and looking for feedback from the community.

Parents can take a survey and express how they feel on the school district's website.