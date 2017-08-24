$758 Million Powerball winner comes forward - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

$758 Million Powerball winner comes forward

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) -- A Massachusetts hospital worker has claimed the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot, and says she always thought winning the lottery was "a pipe dream."

Fifty-three-year-old Mavis L. Wanczyk  of Chicopee, says she was leaving work at night with a Chicopee firefighter, and they were discussing Powerball.

That's when she realized she won. She says he followed her home to make sure she got there safely.

Wanczyk says the first thing she wants to do is sit back and relax. She says she has called work to let them know she won't be back.

Wanczyk has two adult children, a daughter and a son.

Lottery officials say she chose to take a lump sum payment of $480 million, or $336 million after taxes.

It's the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

There were three tickets worth $1 million sold in Florida at the following locations:

* Miami Publix located at 16800 North Kendall Dr.

* Miami Beach 7-Eleven located at 350 Lincoln Rd. #101B

* Sarasota Publix located at 8300 Bee Ridge Rd.

Here are the winning numbers from Wednesday’s jackpot:

6-7-16-23-26

The Powerball was: 4

Although Wednesday's total jackpot was considered the second-largest ever in US history, the previous record, a January 2016 drawing worth $1.6 million, was split among three winners.

The previous largest single lottery payout in the United States was in 2013, as an 84-year-old Florida woman claimed a $590.5 million Powerball jackpot.

The next Powerball jackpot will go back to $40 million on Saturday.

